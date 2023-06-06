The next Burrell Creek Hall Markets are on Sunday, June 11 from 9am to 12.30pm.
Stalls include great locally made produce, fabulous gift ideas and lots of handmade goodies. Bacon and egg rolls, tea and coffee available.
Calling all stallholders, get in quick to book your space. Inside spots from $11. Outside spots from $5. Car boot sale opportunities.
Book with Mydie Keegan on 0425 246 916 to reserve your spot.
All funds raised go to supporting the Burrell Creek Hall.
