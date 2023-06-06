The awards continued to display the outstanding contributions by the extended Eady family at Crowdy Head Surf Club and within the nearby Harrington community. In particular, this year, the multi-talented Gemma Eady-Muxlow added the 100 per cent Completion of Patrols Award and Best Junior Club Member Award to her 2022 Lower North Coast Junior Life Saver of the Year Award and her 2020 Manning River Times Sportstar Award with her selection for an overseas futsal tour.

