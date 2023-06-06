Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Surf clubs start preparation for next season

By Anne Evans
June 6 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crowdy Head's Gemma Eady-Muxlow won the 100 per cent completion of patrols award and best junior club member award at the club's presentation.
Crowdy Head's Gemma Eady-Muxlow won the 100 per cent completion of patrols award and best junior club member award at the club's presentation.

THE surf season may be over for the 2022-2023 season, but surf clubs along the Lower North Coast Branch are still active through reflections on the season past and preparation for the 2023-2024 season to come.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.