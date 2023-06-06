THE surf season may be over for the 2022-2023 season, but surf clubs along the Lower North Coast Branch are still active through reflections on the season past and preparation for the 2023-2024 season to come.
Integral to reviewing the most recent season is acknowledgement of outstanding contributions by individual club members.
The Crowdy Head Surf Life awards presentation evening, held in the club house, acknowledged the 18 active members who fulfilled 100 per cent of patrol hours. They were Des Augey, Daniel Carey, Kerry Carey, Leigh Croker, Ned Croker, Ellie D'Elboux, Jack Drury, Finlay Elmer, Adam Eady, Bronte Eady, Neolie Eady, Darcy Eady-Muxlow, Gemma Eady-Muxlow, Imogem Goodhand, Brooke Hosgood, Brendan Pieschel, Oliver Somers and Stephen Watkins.
Major award recipients for the 2022-2023 patrol season were Daniel Carey (Bill Eady Award for Most Valuable Member), Finlay Elmer (Patrol Person of the Year), Tilly Mobbs (Female Club Member of the Year), Gemma Eady-Muxlow (Best Junior Member), Ellie D'Elboux (Crowdy Head SLSC Encouragement Award) and Priya Bourke (Belmont Affordable Boats Encouragement Award).
The awards continued to display the outstanding contributions by the extended Eady family at Crowdy Head Surf Club and within the nearby Harrington community. In particular, this year, the multi-talented Gemma Eady-Muxlow added the 100 per cent Completion of Patrols Award and Best Junior Club Member Award to her 2022 Lower North Coast Junior Life Saver of the Year Award and her 2020 Manning River Times Sportstar Award with her selection for an overseas futsal tour.
In 2019, Gemma was elected as Harrington Public Schoolgirl captain in addition to being chosen for the Sport Science Gifted and Talented Camp.
"The club is currently planning the upcoming season,'' Crowdy Head president Adam Eady said.
"We are now looking for more patrolling members to strengthen numbers on each patrol. It's a great family friendly environment for everyone to enjoy."
