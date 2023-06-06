ZONE 11's open and senior representative bowls sides had mixed results in the State Inter-Zone Sides Championship at Maitland.
Teams from all 16 zones throughout NSW were involved.
The senior side's first game was against the strong Newcastle (Zone 2) team, and although defeated by just 3 shots, Zone 11 did win on two of the three rinks, which would prove to be crucial at the end of the sectional play.
Game two was not the finest moment where Zone 11 was soundly defeated by 20 shots against Zone 8, picking up one rink win. After two defeats the side was really in a precarious position going into game three. Zone 11 had to win 10-0 against Zone 13, and Zone 2 had to defeat Zone 8 by 10-0. Zone 2 were doing the job against Zone 8, so it was all up to the players to respond if they wanted to progress to the quarter finals. The rinks skipped by Daryl Webster and Bob Hagan led all the way to win, but George McCartney was having a real tussle and led by just 15-14 with 3 ends to go.
A huge 6 on the next end, followed by two singles won the rink saw the required 10-0 win. Because Zone 2 won all of their games, and all of the other zones were beating each other, Zone 11 ended up with 1 win. The 2 rink wins in a loss in the first round, then became important and Zone 11 progressed to the quarter finals by a single point.
In the quarter final they came up against Zone 9 from Sydney's North, the previous winners of this title.
Zone 11 trailed on all three rinks early and two parts of the way through they were behind by 20 shots and looking at an inglorious defeat.
However they began edging their way back into the game and whittled away at the lead. With two ends to go Zone 11 was right in it, trailing by a measly 3 shots. They then scored a 1, it was then 2 behind with the last end to play. Alas it did not happen and Zone 9 won by 5 shots.
After starting the campaign with two losses and with the backs against the wall, and get our 10-0 win, and then put themselves in a position to possibly win our quarter final, shows a lot about the spirit within this team.
OPEN
THE draw was not kind. With both Zone 16 (Illawarra) and Zone 13 (Sydney South) in this section, this really was the section of death. They are two of the powerhouses of bowls in this state and have Australian and NSW representatives sprinkled throughout.
Zone 16 was the first opponent, and although Zone 11 lost on all three rinks, two of the scores were reasonably close, but it was a 19 shot overall loss.
Next was the other big gun in Zone 13. Again this was a 0-10 loss, and this time the deficit expanded to 31 shots, with just one of our teams being competitive with a narrow 4 shot loss.
Game 3 was against Zone 3 (Central West), who like Zone 11 had suffered two losses. Zone 11 definitely went into this game thinking that they would be competitive, and have a chance of a win. This proved to be the case, and they led until right at the final ends, where the wheels fell off, and despite winning two rinks, came away with a 6 shot loss.
