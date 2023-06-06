Manning River Times
Two Zone representative sides play at state championships

By Noel James
June 6 2023 - 10:30am
Zone 11's senior side made the quarter finals at the state championships played at Maitland.
ZONE 11's open and senior representative bowls sides had mixed results in the State Inter-Zone Sides Championship at Maitland.

