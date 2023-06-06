Game two was not the finest moment where Zone 11 was soundly defeated by 20 shots against Zone 8, picking up one rink win. After two defeats the side was really in a precarious position going into game three. Zone 11 had to win 10-0 against Zone 13, and Zone 2 had to defeat Zone 8 by 10-0. Zone 2 were doing the job against Zone 8, so it was all up to the players to respond if they wanted to progress to the quarter finals. The rinks skipped by Daryl Webster and Bob Hagan led all the way to win, but George McCartney was having a real tussle and led by just 15-14 with 3 ends to go.

