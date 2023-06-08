Passing of Mrs Anne Gribble
Members of the Tinonee and communities were sorry to learn of the passing of Mrs Anne Gribble, formerly of Tinonee but lately of Wingham, on Wednesday, May, 31.
Anne was a very community minded lady who supported her late husband Robert (Bob) in his Masonic role. She was also a member of The Order of the Eastern Star.
Anne was a member of Tinonee and District Red Cross branch for 16 years, receiving her long service medal in 2017; a member of Tinonee Friendship Group; and helped with Tinonee Historical Society when her late husband was president of Tinonee Historical Society.
Anne was a long serving and current member of Wingham CWA branch and held the position of president for a number of years and was their cookery officer also.
Anne was pre-deceased by husband Bob, daughter and son and grandson and is remembered by her granddaughter Rachel and daughter-in-law.
Funeral arrangements are in the hands of Becker Family Funerals and will be held today Friday, June 9 at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Crematorium commencing at 11am.
May you rest in peace dear friend.
Scottish Festival
The organisers of the 2023 18th Bonnie Wingham Scottish Festival were certainly blessed with a perfect sunny winter's day for their main event which took place on Saturday in Central Park. I spent the morning at it and caught up with lots of folk I knew and had my camera working overtime capturing the action and the huge crowd in attendance.
Congratulations to everyone who helped with the organisation and participation - even though I haven't any Scottish heritage that I am aware of, I have always loved the bagpipes and tartans. I was most impressed with the young dancers who had travelled from Grafton and gave a delightful display of Scottish dancing.
The massed bands and banner bearers of the various clans in attendance were spectacular, as were the re-enactment group The Highland Rose with their muskets and other weapons. My congratulations go out to the number of young women who tried their hand at the caber toss who gave it their all and then the men who took on the task.
Unfortunately I couldn't stay for the afternoon events as I was rostered on for museum duty at Tinonee.
I along with a large number of folk from all over the area gathered on Sunday afternoon at Wingham Catholic Church for a delightful Scottish Concert under MC Sandy Dunn with Highland dancing, singing, pipes and drums from Lucas and Caitlyn Lyon, music by Cameron Waugh, well known local singer George Hoad who lead a community singalong of well known Scottish tunes, performers from Newcastle, Taree and the sounds of the Kantabile Chamber Choir.
During interval the Manning Valley Pipes and Drums played in the school grounds and afternoon tea was served by members of Manning Uniting Church.
In all a most delightful afternoon's entertainment.
Happy birthday wishes
Belated birthday wishes go out to friend Margaret Schultz who celebrated another birthday on Saturday June 3 and enjoyed visits from some of her children and grandchildren - hope you had a happy time together.
Balkan Boogie
Looking for something a little different to enjoy? On Sunday, June 11 from 12pm to 2pm why not go along to Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall and have some fun at Sandra Bassetti's Balkan Boogie - music, songs and dance from the Balkans for all the family to enjoy. Entry is $20 per person, concession $15, children 12 and under free. Hot drinks, soup, cakes available for a small charge. Details from Sandra on 6552 5142.
