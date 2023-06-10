Manning River Times
Road Rambling by Chris Goodsell

By Chris Goodsell
June 10 2023 - 5:00pm
First series Valiant, the R.
IN recent weeks I've looked at the Holden Commodore and Ford Falcon. To complete the Big Three of the '60s, '70s and early '80s let's have a look at Chrysler Valiant

