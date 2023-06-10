IN recent weeks I've looked at the Holden Commodore and Ford Falcon. To complete the Big Three of the '60s, '70s and early '80s let's have a look at Chrysler Valiant
Due to delays in the start of full production the first Australian Valiant was assembled from CKD packs.
Only 1008 (Rs) were produced, the price being 1299 pounds ($2998) - well on a par with Ford's XK/XL Falcon and Holden's EK/EJ models.
This car was a revelation with a 3688cc long stroke six cylinder engine, mounted with a 30 degree inclination in order to reduce hood height.
It also had a three speed manual transmission with floor mounted shift.
Styling gimmicks included a dummy spare wheel cover moulded into the boot lid, and a strong egg-crate grille treatment. Suspension design basis was the same at the car's introduction as when the last version came off the line - and that consisted of a torsion bar sprung front and a leaf sprung live axle at the rear. Wheelbase was 2705mm for an overall length of 4673mm.
Top speed of the 'R' approached 160 kph with 57 kph available in first, and 105 kph in second. From standstill to 100 km/h took 13.6 seconds which was, in its time, fairly quick. So was an 18.8 second standing quarter mile. On the other hand, fuel consumption at 12.3 litres/100 kms.
Twelve models followed up to 1981 with the last of the Valiants the (CM). This car was, ironically, also one of the best, featuring excellent quality, and fine ride, good handling and steering, together with amazing economy, thanks to the Electronic Lean Burn now being available on the Hemi six.
Based on the type used previously on the V8s, this was developed in Australia for Australia, and it resulted in the four litre six with manual transmission, being capable of approaching close to 10.5 litres, 100 kms (27 mpg) economy.
Chrysler dabbled in motorsport with their Pacers and Chargers.
Like the Commodores and Falcon, the Valiant in all guises is gone, but again the memories last
Road Ramblings heard weekly right across the country on Christian and community radio also on Facebook on our website.
