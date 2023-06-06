Manning Valley Orchid Society are holding their annual Winter Orchid Display this month.
The event is being held at Taree Uniting Church Hall in Albert Street, Taree on Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17 from 9am to 4pm both days.
There will be plants for sale, potting demonstrations and you can place your selection for the Visitors Vote for the favourite orchid.
Entry to the display is $2.
For more information call Beryl Beeton on 6553 2686 or Ray Clement on 0488 531 012.
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.