HE'S A Copy Boy will be shooting for his fourth straight win when he contests the feature race - the Wingham Services Club Wingham Cup - at the Taree races on Tuesday and veteran trainer Ross Stitt says the horse is as good as he can get him going into the event.
"He's not a hard horse to keep right," Stitt said. "He's one of the cleanest-winded horses I've had and you don't need to do a lot with him. He hasn't had a gallop since his last race, just a lot of pace-work. He's ready to go again and I reckon he'll be very competitive."
So does TAB Fixed Odds, which rates He's A Copy Boy as the $4.60 favourite in the 14-horse field. There is a lot pointing to another good run from the three-year-old gelding.
The race is on his home track, where he has recorded two of those three recent wins. The distance - 1614 metres - is right in the sweet spot for him since his recent wins have been over 1400, 1710 and 1614. And the track is currently rated a Soft 5 - the same rating as the last time he won there.
He's A Copy Boy has drawn wide in 12, but Stitt was not put off by that.
"He gets back anyway," Stitt said. "It just means he'll have to get over from the outside and behind them.
"Hopefully still in front of a few, but the rail is out three metres for this meeting and you couldn't have him three wide under those conditions. That would be suicidal."
He's A Cop Boy raced reasonably competitively in his first six starts, but without winning and only recording one minor placing.
But the veteran trainer used his wealth of experience to eventually find the key to getting the horse to win and since then He's A Copy Boy has excelled.
Stitt used 3kg-claiming apprentice Courtney Bellamy last start, but has returned to the experienced Luke Rolls for this race. Rolls was on the horse for its other two wins.
"He carried 58 kilograms after Courtney's claim last start and she rode him very well," Stitt said. "He's obviously gone up in class, so he drops 55 kilograms for this race.
"Luke has had two wins from two rides on him and knows the horse well."
Stitt has one other runner at Tuesday's meeting - Four Egos in the Johnson & Mongan Country Boosted Benchmark 66 Handicap over 1312 metres.
"He's first-up from a spell, but on his work he's a chance," Stitt said. "He trialled well and he's drawn well, so I'm looking forward to seeing how he goes."
IT was impossible to miss the run of Thedaythemusicdied when the three-year-old filly finished second at Taree on May 22 and she is well placed to go one better in the Upbound Country Boosted Maiden Plate at the same track on Tuesday.
Thedaythemusicdied was having her first start since February 22, 2022, and only her second career start when she was narrowly beaten by Bear's A Star in a deceptive photo finish.
Many people thought Thedaythemusicdied had won, but regardless of the result it was a fantastic effort after so long out and her trainer - Karen Owen at Taree - says the horse has only improved since then.
"She's definitely better going into this race," Owen said. "We were expecting her to go well first-up, she's worked well and trialled well. But now, with that race behind her and with the work she's done since, you can see the improvement in her."
Owen said there were no major problems that had kept Thedaythemusicdied from racing for over a year.
"It was just niggly things, annoying things," she said. "She's been in and out a few times and this time she's back and going well."
Owen's daughter - 1.5kg-claiming apprentice Madeline Owen - rode Thedaythemusicdied for the first time last start and will ride her again on Tuesday.
The horse should get a lovely run from her barrier five draw in the 12-horse field (coming into three with the emergencies out) and is a $6 chance with TAB Fixed Odds.
*Gates open at 11.30am. First race 12.30pm. Admission $10. Full bar, bistro, TAB and bookmaker facilities. Lunch bookings available at $60 per person.
