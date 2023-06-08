Caring Nanna loves checking up on her doggie friends

Where do we begin to describe this special girl who has been capturing the hearts of Sweet Pea staff and visitors since she became a 'temporary' resident in June 2022 after being rescued from a local pound.
Believed to be a Rhodesian ridgeback cross, Nanna is approximately sevens years old.
In the past 12 months Nanna has blossomed from a timid, anxious and stressed doggie, into a sweet and beautiful girl.
Nanna's favourite activities are sunbathing, making new doggie friends by giving them kisses and checking on all the hospital patients to make sure they are okay and eating.
Nanna is looking for her perfect forever home.
If you would like to find out more about Nanna and see if this beautiful girl would suit your home, email sweetpeaanimalrescue@gmail.com
