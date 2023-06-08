Manning River Times
Home/Community/Your News

Pet of the Week

June 8 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caring Nanna loves checking up on her doggie friends
Caring Nanna loves checking up on her doggie friends

Where do we begin to describe this special girl who has been capturing the hearts of Sweet Pea staff and visitors since she became a 'temporary' resident in June 2022 after being rescued from a local pound.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.