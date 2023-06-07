Four Old Bar Public School students will have their art displayed as part of Operation Art.
Every year, schools across New South Wales are invited to participate in Operation Art, an initiative of The Children's Hospital at Westmead, in association with the NSW Department of Education.
The Operation Art program provides a forum for schools and students to demonstrate their visual arts achievements through exhibitions at the Armory Gallery, Sydney Olympic Park and the Art Gallery of NSW.
This year the Operation Art exhibition showcases 630 artworks from students in Kindergarten to Year 10 across the State. Of these artworks, 50 have been selected by a team of judges to Tour NSW regional art galleries before being gifted to The Children's Hospital at Westmead as part of their collection, promoting health and wellbeing through art.
To support Operation Art, Sydney Olympic Park will be displaying the artworks at key areas around the park.
This year, Old Bar school will be sending four beautiful artworks from their talented artists Chase, Lucy, Gemma and Chace. We wish them the best of luck.
A house was damaged by a motor vehicle hitting with the front of it last Saturday night. The house, on Forest Lane, Old Bar, had a front room and garage badly impacted.
Some minor incidents of juvenile graffiti have recently occurred in Old Bar.
Having been reported to MidCoast Council and to Bushland Health Group, they were quickly removed. Bus shelters seem to be favourite targets.
Old Bar does not suffer this vandalism as badly as some communities so it is important that any instances are quickly reported. Use the MidCoast Council website or you can ring the NSW Graffiti hotline. Call 1800 707-125.
Once you have made the first call and registered your details with them, subsequent calls will be shorter. Get behind it and do your town a favour.
