THE years since 2007 have generally been lean for the southern Group Three Rugby League clubs, with those in the north being in the ascendancy.
Forster-Tuncurry's premiership in 2011 has been the sole success for the south since then. Last year there was a renaissance-of-sorts, with Old Bar hosting the grand final and the Pirates and Wingham claiming two of the top three spots in first grade. However, history shows that Macleay or Hastings clubs won all four premierships on that soggy grand final day at Old Bar.
So mark down June 3 and 4, 2023 as a red letter weekend for the south.
On Saturday Taree City scored a comfortable win over Wauchope at Taree and claimed victory in all three grades. In the biggest upset since whenever, Forster-Tuncurry turned a lean season around by trumping Macleay at Tuncurry.
On Sunday Old Bar Pirates prevailed over Port City in the match of the year at Port Macquarie, while Wingham slugged out a win over Port Macquarie at Wingham.
Four wins over northern counterparts in the one weekend is unheard of, certainly in recent times. There's a long way to go of course but there's genuine optimism that Old Bar, Wingham and Taree City could all play finals football this year, with the Pirates well placed to claim the minor premiership.
Happy days.
TAREE City's Matt Taupe and Wingham's Nick Beacham could both be drummed out of the front rower's union after showing their kicking prowess in Group Three matches last weekend.
Back in the day front rowers rarely kicked anything, apart from opposing front rowers. But on Saturday Taupe slotted a conversion from near the sideline for the Bulls against Wauchope. Then on Sunday Beacham produced a perfect 40/20 kick that gave Wingham field position and ultimately led to the winning try in the clash against Port Sharks.
"Front rowers kicking 40/20s, that's unheard of,'' Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins noted at fulltime.
The Bulls struggled for a goal kicker in the absence of the injured Nav Willett, scoring seven tries but only converting two. However, captain-coach Christian Hazard was guarded as to whether Taupe would have the job next game if Willett is still out.
"Yeah, we'll see,'' he replied.
In what is a massive coup, Taree Wildcats have signed former Matilda Joey Burgess for the Football Mid North Coast Southern League women's competition.
Burgess is a former professional footballer earning 40 caps for the Matildas, Taree secretary Michael Wallace reports.
These caps include playing at the 2007 FIFA World Cup and the 2006 AFC Asian Cup. Joey also played for A League teams Sydney FC, Brisbane Roar and Western Sydney Wanderers winning a championship with the Roar in 2014.
"Joey will travel to Taree to play some games between now and the end of the season,'' Wallace continued.
"To sign a player with this background is a great thing for football in our area, especially in the year that the FIFA World Cup will be played in Australia. I don't recall a former Australian representative ever playing in our local leagues so we appreciate Joey making the effort."
Taree Wildcats thank Harvey Norman and Myles Wright Photography for helping with the costs registration.
Southern League women's games are played on Friday evenings.
SOUTH Sydney superstar Latrell Mitchell was home at this Taree property last week getting some R and R after a calf injury forced him out of the first State of Origin in Adelaide last Wednesday night.
Mitchell was reportedly in the crowd at the Jack Neal Oval last Saturday for the Bulls/Wauchope match. He makes no secret of his desire to return to the Manning when he retires from the NRL. Maybe he's a future captain-coach for the Bulls.
"MISSED by that much,'' the great Maxwell Smart used to say in the 1960s TV comedy Get Smart.
That's how the Old Bar Clams rugby players must be feeling at the minute. They're still without a win this season but went perilously close to breaking their duck when beaten 13-12 by Wallamba at Gloucester last weekend. Wallamba won the first round game by three at Nabiac, while the Clams lost 13-6 to Forster a fortnight ago after leading 6-3 at halftime.
The Clams are taking three home matches to the Avon Valley this season, as Gloucester's women's 10s side play alongside the Clams in the draw - Old Bar doesn't field a 10s side.
"They support us, so we're supporting them,'' Old Bar captain Phil Koch said.
TAREE City lock Sam Burnes was thrown into touch during the reserve grade clash against Wauchope and he accidently collided with the touch judge.
Burnes finished on the deck while the touchie was sporting a huge grin. Shaun Burnes was the touch judge and Sam's his young bloke.
