2BOB Radio's Envirofair and Multicultural festival is back for 2023 and everyone is invited.
The event will be held at Taree Park this Saturday, June 10, from 9am to 4pm.
Entry is only a gold coin donation for what promises to be a fun day for all.
Visitors can enjoy great food, entertainment, market stalls, multicultural displays, along with environmental speakers on hand to provide pertinent information.
Live music will be provided on the day by Pam Hata, Tiarmon, Ian Papworth, and the Balkan Boogie Band.
On the speakers' stage, you can hear from Local Land Services on "enviro-stories", enviro-education books for schools. TIDE - Taree Indigenous Development and Employment group - will speak about its Aboriginal ranger program.
Other speakers are from Take 3 for the Sea, FAWNA, Port Macquarie Koala Hospital, Manning River Turtle Group, MidCoast to Tops Landcare, Coastcare and MidCoast Council.
This year's festival is focused on the theme of Reuse, Reduce, Recycle, Repurpose, Recovery and Renewal.
The aim is to raise awareness and appreciation for environmental protection, products, services and our local environment, from its natural assets to the cultural diversity of the wonderful people who live and work in our area.
For more information, please check out 2BOB on Facebook and tune in to 2BOB Radio 104.7FM
