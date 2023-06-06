Manning River Times
Envirofair and Multicultural festival to be held at Taree Park

June 6 2023 - 3:00pm
Envirofair and Multicultural day will be happening on Saturday June 10 at Taree Park from 9am - 4pm. File photo.
2BOB Radio's Envirofair and Multicultural festival is back for 2023 and everyone is invited.

