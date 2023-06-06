Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Wingham was packed full for the Sunday concert which was the conclusion of the Bonnie Wingham Scottish Festival weekend
Organiser Jillian Dunn said the concert was highly successful and she was delighted with the program she was able to present.
Some acts came up from Newcastle to perform, one being Mid Coast native Cassidy Donovan and the other being folk duo Neeps and Tatties (Scottish for turnips and potatoes!).
"Somehow or other they found out that the festival was on and they got in touch with the organisers, who referred them on to me," Jillian said.
"They said 'we just love performing folk songs and Celtic songs. We want to keep the traditions of Celtic music alive and healthy', and they offered to come up!"
Jillian said the feedback was that the program was very well balanced.
"We had good variety of small groups as opposed to having choir as well, and a balance of male and female participants, and a balance of instrumental and vocal acts.
"I thought it was a well balanced program of Celtic songs and concluded beautifully with Kantabile Chamber choir singing a Gaelic Blessing."
