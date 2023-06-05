A 40/20 kicked by Wingham prop Nick Beacham proved to be pivotal in the Group Three Rugby League game against Port Sharks at Wingham.
The scores were locked at 12-12 deep into the second half of what had been a bruising struggle on a slippery field. Beacham, not usually renowned for his kicking in general play, steered the 40/20 to give the Tigers possession deep in Port territory.
Three tackles later centre Kurt Fowles threw a dummy and darted through a gap to score and break the deadlock. Fowles missed the conversion but the Tigers had enough in reserve to cling to the 16-12 lead to claim an important win.
It was a meritorious performance by the home side. Injuries have cut deep into the roster with reportedly 16 players sidelined from first and reserve grade.
Wingham enjoyed better field position for much of the encounter, but didn't convert this into points, with poor handling costing them two tries in the first half and a couple more in the second.
A front rower kicking a 40/20, that's unheard of- Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins
The Sharks were methodical and were playing to the conditions, their big forwards getting into the grind. Port led 6-0 at halftime after Malachi Joseph converted his own try. Ben Geary crossed soon after the resumption for Corey Lewis to convert to give Port a 12-0 advantage and in the conditions that looked to be enough.
But the Tigers had other ideas. Prop Jackson Mullen, who had a strong game, smashed his way through defenders to score for Wingham and Fowles added the extras to make it 12-6 with half an hour remaining. The Tigers drew level when winger JJ Gibson was given space down the touchline. He centre-kicked and Fowles was first to the ball to touchdown. Fowles kicked the goal and it was 12-12, setting up the big finale.
Mullen and Fowles were as good as any players on the field, with lock Joel Antilla the pick for the Sharks.
"That was tough, with the wet weather it was pretty much a bash-fest through the middle,'' Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins said.
"It was a massive game for us to it was good to get the points. I'm real happy with it.''
Collins agreed the 40/20 was a game changer and revealed that Beacham has some form in that area.
"He was calling for the ball,'' Collins said.
"He loves them. A front rower kicking a 40/20, that's unheard of.''
Collins was pleased his side made it through the game with no further injuries.
"We have a few niggles, so everyone is looking forward to having the week off,'' he said.
(There's no football in Group Three due to the long weekend).
Collins said the club's injured brigade will return soon.
"We'll get three or four blokes back after we play Forster in a fortnight,'' he said.
Port coach Matt Hogan declined the invitation to speak to he media, giving the job to an assistant, Wayne Grant.
"It was a game of two halves, we went well in the first but were pretty ordinary in the second,'' Grant said.
"This was an opportunity for us to get third position today, but it didn't happen.''
He said the Sharks also have injury problems.
"We have Mitch Wilbow and Scott Grant due back in two weeks. We're looking forward to having next weekend off.''
