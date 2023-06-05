"They say it takes a village to raise a child. You can see it takes you the army to put that kid on stage."
So said Taree and District Eisteddfod president, Tim Stack after thanking a long list of sponsors, patrons, supporters, committee members and those working behind the scenes as he took the stage for his speech at the Grand Concert, the event that closes the Eisteddfod each year.
The concert celebrates the achievement of all of the performers who have competed at the Eisteddfod over the event, a two-month long annual affair, inviting standout performers to the stage.
"We congratulate those Stars of the 2023 Eisteddfod appearing this afternoon, especially those who have travelled, you are wonderful representatives of the many thousands who have entered this year," Tim said.
"You have all paced one another on the road to excellence."
Performers ranged from six years old to young adults in age, and spanned everything from dance, piano, vocals, speech and drama to instrumental ensembles and choirs.
The concert was bookended with the Club Taree Concert Band performing two pieces, and the MidCoast Christian College Acapella Group, a group of young men who got together without the aid of teachers, who finished with Got No Beard, a humourous song by The Long Johns which had the audience singing along, concluding the concert on a fun, high note.
The major awards were announced at the concert.
Pianist Riley Brown was awarded the Eisteddfod's highest honour of the Roma Liggins Perpetual Scholarship, which earns him his name on the honour roll in the Manning Entertainment Centre, and a cash prize of $1500. Riley also awarded a Smile Scholarship.
Three $450 scholarships were given for voice, dance and speech and drama, with the recipients being Kate Miller-Crisp, Mahalia Adamson, and young Charlotte Wilkins respectively.
Smile Scholarships of $750 were awarded to Natalie Tyler, Cameron Waugh, Laura Darby, Ava Gilbert, Bronte Hollins, Mahalia Adamson, Zoe Hutchinson, Rosie Sherlock, Ben Butler-Kwa, Riley Brown and Riley Brady.
The Claire Squires Smile Scholarship Award for $1000 was won this year by the Andrea Rowsell Academy of Dance.
Elyssa Keen was awarded the Denva Bird Memorial Award of $250 for most promising performer in the speech and drama section.
Tim finished with words of encouragement for all performers.
"Whenever you meet a challenge remember your experience in the Eisteddfod, when you were perhaps nervous at the start, and oh so excited at the end receiving applause," he said.
"We all salute you. It is you that incentivises all of us to keep doing what we do to help."
