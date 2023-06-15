IF all goes to plan, the Matildas will qualify for the quarter final of the FIFA Women's World Cup to be played at Accor Stadium in Sydney on Saturday, April 12.
Six players from the Old Bar Barbarians Football Club will act as flag bearers as the Australians make their way onto the field. They are Mia Davis, MacKenzie James, Ella Maitland, Olivia Keen, Arabella Randle and Mya Weiley.
This was made possible through a competition conducted by Northern NSW Football. The Barbarians were among 32 clubs in Northern NSW to nominate to become a "Game Changer" on the suggestion of club vice president Leanne Weiley. This was the criteria to become eligible for the World Cup draw.
According to Football Australia: "Game Changer is Football Australia's Club Development Program which aims to protect and enhance our clubs, make them stronger and more resilient, lead them in building welcoming and inclusive cultures, and educate them on positive environments for players, coaches, volunteers, and officials while planning for long term viability and success.''
Old Bar secretary Natalie James completed the Game Changer course, so qualifying the Barbarians to go in the draw. The Barbarians were one of the six successful clubs, as were Tuncurry-Forster. The club then conducted a further draw for the six flag bearers.
The Barbarians are back in the Football Mid North Coast Southern League women's competition this season after a four year break. Olivia, Arabella and Mya are aged 15 and 16 and are among the rookies in the young side that is currently running fourth from 13 teams.
Under the club's plan, they'll mentor Mia, MacKenzie and Ella, who are 12 and playing in the Old Bar's junior system.
"Some of our younger players were a bit nervous about moving into the women's competition this year,'' Leanne said.
"So we want the older girls to help the younger players as they make their way through the grades into the women's comp.''
Understandably all six girls are excited about the prospect of seeing the Matildas at close range - especially superstar Sam Kerr.
And if Australia's involved it's sure to be a full house and a sensational atmosphere at Accor.
The Old Bar contingent would be watching history unfold if the Matildas take a step closer to winning the World Cup by claiming a berth in the semi-final.
However, even if the Matildas don't make the quarters, the girls will still perform the flag bearing duties.
"We just hope the Matildas are there,'' Leanne said.
The club is currently fund raising to take a bus to Sydney for the match, where it's planned to stay overnight.
The girls will be accompanied by a parent, who will also get a ticket.
"They can't wait,'' Leanne said.
"What an experience.
"It is going to be incredible.''
