Six Old Bar Barbarians to be flag bearers for World Cup quarter final

By Mick McDonald
June 16 2023 - 4:00am
IF all goes to plan, the Matildas will qualify for the quarter final of the FIFA Women's World Cup to be played at Accor Stadium in Sydney on Saturday, April 12.

