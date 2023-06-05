Manning River Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Wingham defeat Gloucester in under 12s rugby league | Photos

By Mick McDonald
June 6 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WINGHAM under 12s produced their best defensive effort of the Group Three Junior Rugby League season in the 18-6 win over Gloucester at Wingham.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.