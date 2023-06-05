WINGHAM under 12s produced their best defensive effort of the Group Three Junior Rugby League season in the 18-6 win over Gloucester at Wingham.
The Tigers conceded only one try and that was deep into the game.
While coach Rob Creek was disappointed in that lapse, he was encouraged by the side's performance against a determined opposition.
The Tigers now have 3 wins and 3 losses for the year. Last season they were grand finalists in the tier 2 competition and have made making the tier 1 players their goal for 2023. Old Bar looms as the side to beat.
There's no football this long weekend, with the Tigers heading to Laurieton to meet Camden Haven when the competition resumes.
