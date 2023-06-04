You couldn't fault Port City's effort and enthusiasm, but they lacked polish at vital times in a 22-10 defeat to Old Bar in Port Macquarie on Sunday.
With seven regular first graders sitting on the sidelines courtesy of either injury or suspension, the Breakers young brigade stood toe-to-toe with the Pirates for 80 minutes.
Old Bar led 20-10 at half-time before a Kurt Lewis penalty goal six minutes from full-time were the only points scored in a bruising second-half.
Co-captain-coach Jordan Worboys acknowledged his team played some scintillating attacking rugby league, but it was offset with a number of handling errors particularly in the second half.
In truth, the Pirates scored four tries across a five-minute period in the first half. They scored tries in the 17th, 19th, 36th and 39th minutes.
Centre John Stanley finished with a hat-trick while winger Emmanuel Soli scored when Richie Roberts was in the sinbin.
"We played some good footy in patches but our ball control at times was terrible and not the standard we want," Worboys said.
"We've got plenty of points in us, but it's knowing when we need to roll the sleeves up and get into the grind and when we need to play some footy."
Worboys also conceded the Breakers were understrength and while his team were satisfied to maintain their unbeaten start to the season, they weren't getting carried away.
"We're not delusional and we need to stay grounded. A win today doesn't mean a whole lot in the big picture, but it's pleasing we went with them for 80 minutes," he said.
"They've got a couple out and will be better next time."
The halfback knows there's plenty of work still to be done before the finals.
"There's a standard we need to be at and we weren't there for 80 minutes. In last year's grand final we lapsed for 15 minutes and a good team like that put us to the sword," he said.
"We need to be better for 80, but there's plenty to work on which is a positive."
Breakers captain-coach Richie Roberts was proud of the effort of his undermanned team who had their chances in the second half to claim an upset victory, but Old Bar's defence held firm.
"Our ball control and a little bit of ill-discipline let us down," Roberts said.
"We had our chances, but we didn't capitalise on them and we gave away too many penalties... two sinbins and a couple of unforced errors in the end."
The Breakers had to call on the services of veterans Owen Blair and Adrian Daley to help alleviate their absentee list that included Dylan Adams, Cuban Piper, Tristan Scott, Jake Hazard, Dan Dumas and Billy Sprague.
Centre Nick Smith only lasted 12 minutes before he was assisted from the field and he never returned while hooker Jeremy Smith also suffered a head knock with two minutes remaining.
It provided a handful of new faces including Brent Nixon, Tyrone Flanagan, Bailey Stevens and Brady Blackhall with a chance in the top grade and they didn't shirk their responsibilities.
"I'm super proud of my boys and all the young kids we brought up were really good and we were really resilient in defence," Roberts said.
"When we get all hands back on deck our execution needs to be better. We had our chances but just couldn't capitalise on them."
Roberts was thankful for a week off next week for the June long weekend with a number of bruised bodies the result of some physical contact from both teams.
"I thank whoever's done the draw because that game couldn't have come at a better time," he said.
"We have the weekend off to recover, but we'll turn up at training and train hard. It's back to the drawing board."
Old Bar Pirates 22 (tries: John Stanley 3, Emmanuel Solie. Goals: Kurt Lewis 3/5) defeated Port City Breakers 10 (tries: Adrian Daley, Chris Piper. Goals: Jeremy Smith 1/2)
Reserve grade: Port City Breakers 36 defeated Old Bar Pirates 12
Under-18s: Port City Breakers 38 defeated Old Bar Pirates 0
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.