Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

2023 Bonnie Wingham Scottish Festival drew crowds from near and far

June 5 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wingham's Central Park was alive with kilts, caber tossing, haggis hurling, dashes and doggie dressups with the background of bagpipes blaring for the Bonnie Wingham Scottish Festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.