Wingham's Central Park was alive with kilts, caber tossing, haggis hurling, dashes and doggie dressups with the background of bagpipes blaring for the Bonnie Wingham Scottish Festival.
This year the festival, which was called off last year due to bad weather, took place in glorious warm sunny weather on Saturday, June 3.
"There were lots of people in kilts, male and female, young and old," said Mave Richardson AM PSM, president of the Manning Valley Historical Society, organisers of the event.
"It was busy and it was absolutely lovely to see the community come together and welcome many visitors from away for the first time in a couple of years that they've been able to put it on. It was a great success!"
It's not just the humans that get to dress in tartan for the occasion. Dogs also got to don Scottish-themed costumes for the Best Dressed Dog competition.
The honorary Chieftain was Ray Robinson, head of Clan Donnachaidh (Robertson clan) from The Channon near Lismore. Ray is a regular visitor each year for the festival.
"He's very honoured to be invited to be the Chieftain in Wingham, his daughter, Cathy Adams said.
Port Macquarie Pipe Band, City of Newcastle RSL Pipe Band, United Miners Federation Pipe Band, and Coffs Coast Pipes and Drums joined Manning Valley Pipes and Drums to provide the necessary Scottish sounds for the day.
"It was a very happy day and back to the sort of standard of enjoyment and fellowship and entertainment of the many previous successful Bonnie Wingham Scottish Festivals," Mave said.
"It went extremely well."
