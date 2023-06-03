DEFENCE was the most impressive aspect of Taree City's 32-12 win over Wauchope in the Group Three Rugby League game played at Taree.
The Bulls conceded just two tries, ironically, both from their own kicks and their defence close to the line was particularly noteworthy. Yet while the Bull tackled tenaciously, their goal kicking left plenty to be desired.
Taree went into the game without regular kicker, fullback Nav Willett, who could be out for three weeks. In his place the Bulls used four kickers. Taree scored seven tries, but managed just two conversions, the second to the most unlikely practitioner of the craft, prop Matt Taupe. He looked the most accomplished, steering over the goal from near the sideline.
It was a blue day for Wauchope. The club lost all three grades and more bad news was forthcoming when it was revealed that Forster-Tuncurry scored a stunning 28-16 win over Macleay Valley - the biggest form reversal in recent Group Three history, if not ever, given Forster's troubles this year.
This also leaves Wauchope in last spot.
Centre Trae Clark turned in a powerful performance for the Bulls, constantly busting the defensive line. He scored a determined try early in the second half while he also pulled off some punishing tackles. The versatile Charlie Dignam was switched to fullback in Willett's absence and produced an accomplished performance while Taupe and lock Harry Wallis were strong in the forwards.
"It was a bit scrappy, but we're happy to get the job and we'll move on now,'' Taree captain-coach Christian Hazard said.
He agreed Taree's defence was solid.
"We defended their shape and they scored from a charge down and a length of the field from one of our kicks. We did well to stop their momentum after they scored the first try,'' he said.
However, the Bulls gave away some silly penalties as the clock wound down and Hazard said this is an area they most improve.
"We have a good half and then in the other (half) we give away too many penalties,'' he said.
"That can kill us, even though we defended the penalties this week. But we can't afford that against sides like Old Bar.''
Hazard said Willett, who has endured a busy season of football at club and schoolboy representative level, could be out for three to four weeks.
"We'll rest him up and won't rush him back,'' he said.
Hazard said goal kicking is a problem sans Willett.
"We had four points that should have been six,'' he said.
He wouldn't guarantee that Taupe would be the first choice kicker next game.
"Matt said all week he wanted to put his hand up and have a kick,'' he said.
"But yeah...we'll see.''
Wauchope coach Tony Pascoe went to the sheds soon after fulltime and spoke to his players at length behind locked doors.
As ever, lock Matt Bird tried hard for the Blues as did hooker Wycliffe Tuiaki, who scored the side's second try. But the Blues are down on numbers in the senior ranks this year and it's taking a toll.
Taree led 18-6 at halftime via tries to winger Todd Northam, hooker Toby De Stefano second rower Ethan Currey and Wallis. Dignam's conversion of Wallis's try was the only goal.
Winger Darren Lester snatched a wayward cross-kick from Taree's Nathan Maher and sprinted 90 metres to score Wauchope's only first half try. Sam Watts showed the Taree kickers how it's done by piloting the conversion over from the sideline.
Clark punched through tackles in a 20 metre run to score early in the second half. De Stefano scored a second and just before fulltime Shane Morcombe added the last, which Taupe converted,
Taree City 32 (T De Stefano 2, H Wallis, T Clark, T Northam, E Currey, S Morcombe tries C Dignam, M Taupe goals) defeated Wauchope 12 (D Lester, W Tuiaki tries, S Watts 2 goals).
Reserve grade: Taree City34 d Wauchope 16
Under 18s: Taree City 22 d Wauchope 16
