Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Taree City defeat Wauchope in Group 3 Rugby League | Photos

By Mick McDonald
Updated June 3 2023 - 5:38pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

DEFENCE was the most impressive aspect of Taree City's 32-12 win over Wauchope in the Group Three Rugby League game played at Taree.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.