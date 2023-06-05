Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Council

MidCoast Council has allocated more than $81,000 towards festivals and events for the coming 12 months

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
June 6 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taree Show, held in October, is among the recipients. Picture by Scott Calvin
Taree Show, held in October, is among the recipients. Picture by Scott Calvin

Councillors have given their tick of approval to a budgeted $81,950 for round one of the 2023 Events and Festivals Sponsorship Program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.