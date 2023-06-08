The results are in and the suggestions put forward to MidCoast councillors who agreed to a raft of recommendations on the best method of delivering visitor information across the Manning Valley.
Council will continue to deliver services through a range of visitor points and mobile pop ups while a partnership program will be trialled with local businesses to provide quality visitor information.
Following the closure of the Taree Visitor Centre (ViC) in June 2022, the Destination Management team trialled a new visitor servicing delivery program across the Manning Valley, Destination Management co-ordinator, Sharon Bultitude reported to councillors attending the MidCoast Council May ordinary meeting.
This trial incorporated the establishment of new "visitor idea points" located within selected businesses and organisations, together with the roll-out of a mobile "pop-up" delivery across the region, Ms Bultitude said.
Collaboration with the Service Centre Management team has enabled a complete refresh of council's external and internal signage.- Destination Management co-ordinator, Sharon Bultitude
She said a number of new visitor idea points have been established across the Manning Valley at libraries and district offices in Taree, Harrington and Old Bar, the Manning Entertainment Centre, Manning Regional Art Gallery and Taree Service Centre, while The Junction Cafe at Yalawanyi Ganya would be stocked with a full display of visitor information material this month.
The Taree Service Centre was identified by council as a prominent location for visitor servicing, Ms Bultitude said.
"Collaboration with the service centre management team has enabled a complete refresh of council's external and internal signage."
Many retailers and other small businesses, while unable to display brochures or provide a comprehensive "visitor information service", welcomed the 'What's On' event posters distributed before the summer holiday period, she said.
"These posters contain a trackable QR code link through to www.barringtoncoast.com.au."
Cr Jeremy Miller, who had in the past recommended the closure of the Taree Visitor Information Centre, welcomed the recommendations.
"The Taree ViC was in the wrong place for the delivery of service, and that's why we closed it," Cr Miller said.
"I think now we have come to a good place," he said.
"What I worried about was not the loss of the ViC but the loss of a central information and expertise - where do you go when you want to know what's happening in tourism in the Manning Valley, what events are on, what bike parks are open, what camping grounds are available, just a local level of knowledge that I think we lost."
Cr Miller applauded the recommendation to include council's Taree South headquarters, Yalawanyi Ganya as a visitor ideas point which provided electric vehicle charging and ample parking for caravans and large vehicles.
"And, it's a great place to come and you'll be able to come to the excellent cafe here and get your brochures."
The approval will be reviewed again early in 2024.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
