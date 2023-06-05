June is Bowel Cancer Awareness month and to assist in this worthy cause, Moorland Yoga and Fitness is holding a cancer fundraiser in the form of a yoga and guided relaxation session.
The event will be held at Moorland Community Hall on Monday, June 19 from 10am - 11.15am.
The session is open to all regardless of ability with beginners welcome.
Yoga teacher Stacey Carol says it is a great opportunity to unwind and relax among friends while doing your bit for a worthy cause.
"It's yoga that's open to everyone, so if you've never done yoga before or if you're advanced, it's a chance to come and relax and raise money for this cause," Stacey said.
It is estimated that more than 15,000 people are diagnosed with bowel cancer every year. About one in 21 men and one in 31 women will develop bowel cancer before the age of 75. It is most common in people over 50, but it can occur at any age.
While Stacey is quick to point out that yoga practice is not touted as a cure for cancer, some studies suggest that it might help people with cancer cope with symptoms and side effects. Not only that, but yoga needn't be performed standing up, enabling those with mobility problems to also participate.
"One of the biggest things people do yoga for is stress and anxiety relief, because when you have stress, other things build on top of that, so you get pain in the body from stress in the mind.
"You can lay down doing it, you can sit in a chair doing it, you can be in a wheelchair doing yoga."
If you would like to attend the Yoga and Guided Relaxation Cancer Fundraiser at Moorland hall, contact Stacey Carol via email at staceycarolwellness@gmail.com or call 0480 241 833. Bookings are essential.
