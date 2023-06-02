Manning River Times
St Clare's High School students represented Newcastle Maitland Diocese in regional Da Vinci Decathlon

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
June 2 2023 - 6:00pm
St Clare's High School students Bonnie McMaster (Year 9) and Oliver Collins (Year 8) will go on to compete at the state competition in July. Picture supplied
St Clare's High School students Bonnie McMaster (Year 9) and Oliver Collins (Year 8) will go on to compete at the state competition in July. Picture supplied

Seven gifted students from St Clare's High School Taree have had an experience not many get to have - participating in the Da Vinci Decathlon.

