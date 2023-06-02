Seven gifted students from St Clare's High School Taree have had an experience not many get to have - participating in the Da Vinci Decathlon.
The students from St Clare's were among those selected to represent the Maitland-Newcastle Diocese at the decathlon Hunter region competition at Bishop Tyrell Anglican College in Fletcher in May.
Also in local news: Durriwiyn's 'Little Bird' a song of courage and strength
Students competed in year group teams of eight, with the St Clare's students being Adele Whitehouse-Miotto in the Year 7 team, Oliver Collins Year 8, Bonnie McMaster Year 9, and Rory Byrne, William Gibson, Kaeden Gonzalez and Rachel Su in the Year 10 team.
"They were exceptional," said St Clare's gifted education mentor, Julie Rowsell.
"The feedback I got from our gifted project officers in Newcastle was amazing. They were so impressed by our kids' willingness to be part of the whole thing. The distance they had to travel - they had to leave here at 4.30 in the morning to get out there in time for the event."
The Diocesan teams were very successful, with both the Year 8 and Year 9 teams named champions, and the Year 10 team coming second to Newcastle Grammar only a countback.
Oliver Collins and Bonnie McMaster, as they were part of the winning teams, will now compete in their teams at the state competition at Knox Grammar School in Sydney in July.
"That's a big thing. It's a massive thing," Julie said.
"It was a wonderful experience for these kids. The whole idea of them walking into Knox Grammar is probably going to blow them away. Hopefully they're competitive and they enjoy the experience."
The Da Vinci Decathlon is an initiative of Knox Grammar School. It is an academic competition which "places a particular emphasis on higher order thinking skills, problem solving and creativity".
There are 10 disclipines in the decathlon: engineering, mathematics and chess, code breaking, art and poetry, science, English, ideation, creative producers, cartography and legacy.
"Some of the kids did codebreaking and things like that which they don't have experience of in a normal school setting. So they've got to think outside the box," Julie said.
Also in local news: Keep an eye out for this native animal in your house
"There was a theme to the day which was chaos, so they looked at chaos in the world and they applied different strategies to solve those problems that cause chaos.
"One of the girls was telling me how much she enjoyed engaging just in something different where they have to solve a problem and then they'd have to act it out with drama skills."
The NSW Da Vinci Decathlon takes place on July 26-27. If Olive and/or Bonnie are in winning teams in the state competition, they will have the opportunity to compete in the National Finals in September 2023.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.