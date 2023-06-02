Travelling the world from my office desk

We have training in this job, lots of training, and recently I sat in on a lesson on Google, the search engine and Google Earth. Google Earth is a free tool we can use in our stories, as long as we give credit. I employed it to show where council was upgrading the sewer system at Harrington (that's my screenshot - credit to Google - and yes, it's not always a glamorous job being a journalist).
The beauty of Google Earth is you can go anywhere in the world you would like, you get a bird's eye view and you can have a look around on the ground. You can also go back in time, which is how a man in Western Australia came to discover what he believes is the remnants of a plane which went missing over the Barrington Tops more than 40 years ago - a story for another time.
Naturally I had a look at my home address. The area was "mapped" almost 12 moths ago and was looking pretty dry, and my pool was pretty green. Then at sheer random, I decided to have a look at Yorkshire, UK, a place I visited 20 plus years ago. The 3D option is amazing and the virtual "trip" between one destination and another is a great geography lesson. Then because I watched Tim Winton explore Ningarloo Reef the night before, I was off to there...
Then I remembered it was Friday afternoon, I was suppose to be working and I still had those pesky last 30 emails needing my attention.
So I will leave the world travel for another time.
Have a great weekend and safe travels,
Toni Bell
ACM editor, Manning River Times
Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.
