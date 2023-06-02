Manning River Times

Travelling the world from my office desk

Toni Bell
By Toni Bell
Updated June 2 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 11:48am
We have training in this job, lots of training, and recently I sat in on a lesson on Google, the search engine and Google Earth. Google Earth is a free tool we can use in our stories, as long as we give credit. I employed it to show where council was upgrading the sewer system at Harrington (that's my screenshot - credit to Google - and yes, it's not always a glamorous job being a journalist).

Editor

Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.

