After decades of working at Machin's Sawmill in Wingham, John Usback and his partner, Krissy James, are packing their caravan to head off and take in the sights of our country.
John started work at Machin's on January 16, 1997. Twenty-six years later, he reckons it's time resign, to use up his long service leave, have a good long holiday, and then have a fresh start.
"We figured, well, if we don't do it now, we probably might not get a chance to do a bit of travelling," John said.
Throughout the years John has worked as a main hand and supervisor. He says what he enjoyed most about the job was the camaraderie with the other workers.
"Ralph and Glenda been really, really good to all of us over the years. I'm sad to go, and I'd just like to say thank you to Ralph and Glenda for everything," John said.
Owner and manager of Machin's Sawmill, Ralph Blenkin said John was a very reliable worker.
"I don't really recall him having more than one or two sick days in the 26 years he was with us. You could always depend on John to turn up any day.
"We wish him well and it is disappointing to see such a long term employee going," Ralph said.
John has also been a volunteer member of the Wingham SES crew for 27 years.
When John and Krissy return from their travels, John says he intends to find another job, and is still thinking about whether to continue with the SES.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
