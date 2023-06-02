The Manning Valley Biennial Quilt Exhibition has opened at Taree Craft Cottage.
The exhibition is on today Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3 from 10am to 4pm on both days.
This is the sixth quilt exhibition organised at the Craft Cottage by Kerry Wakely, and this year Kerry oversaw the hanging of more than 70 stunning quilts throughout the cottage.
All quilts are being shown for the first time, and all are the creations of local Manning Valley quilters.
Visitors to the show will have the chance to win one of two quilts which are being raffled, with proceeds going to Taree Women's and Children's Refuge.
The Craft Cottage is on the corner of High and Pulteney Streets, Taree and admission is $3. The Cottage Café will operate on both days and the Cottage Gift Shop stocks a range of locally made arts and crafts.
