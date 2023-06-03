MidCoast councillors were unanimous when they voted in favour of a development application (DA) to demolish structures in Taree Street, Tuncurry to make way for a Torrens Title subdivision.
The concept DA, debated at the May ordinary meeting, planned to subdivide the 1.1 hectare, former TAFE site into 32 lots.
Several vacant, dilapidated buildings, car park and ancillary structures (covered walkways) are located on the site.
Owner, Tuncurry Group Pty Ltd, propose an 'integrated housing development' - subdivision of the land and development of each of the proposed lots.
The subdivision of the land, construction of roads, small landscaped park and installation of services would be undertaken during stage one of the project.
Future plans include construction of attached two-storey structures with double garages and private open space areas at the rear, two-storey, two bedroom 'manor houses', complete with a rooftop garden and single garage.
I believed the development would not benefit the neighbourhood as we would be losing over 50 trees that are full of insects, birds and marsupials (including sugar gliders and brushtail possums).- Resident opposed to proposed Taree Street, Tuncurry development
Council received two petitions and 21 submissions ranging from concerns about child safety and additional traffic flow to concern fears about possible flooding and an increase in noise.
Others were concerned about the future of local wildlife and birdlife habitat and the destruction of heritage buildings and Aboriginal middens.
"The fact that this will be social housing will decrease the value of all other properties within this area," one Taree Street resident wrote.
"I enjoy the peace and quiet of the (Barclay) close, while enjoying the birdlife and green corridor of this site," a Barclay Close resident said.
"There will be so much more traffic and noise from this development."
Another wrote: "I believed the development would not benefit the neighbourhood as we would be losing over 50 trees that are full of insects, birds and marsupials (including sugar gliders and brushtail possums).
"The trees were planted on Arbour Day by the school children on July 28, 1929."
