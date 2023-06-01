Man charged after allegedly threatening paramedics with a knife

Manning River Times
Man, 19, charged with intimidate frontline emergency worker

Updated June 1 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 5:02pm
Police used OC spray and a Taser in the arrest of a man at Moorland, north of Taree, in the early hours of Thursday, June 1.

