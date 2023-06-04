Arriving in Winchelsea, a little village in East Sussex, for the last leg of my trip was in many ways a 'homecoming'.
My Hoad forebears can be traced back to 1750 in the village, with a Joseph Hoad, tailer, born at that time. Joseph's grandson James Henry arrived in Australia in 1841 courtesy of the Australian Agricultural Company and the rest as they say ... is history.
My friend Linda and I stayed in a quaint little cottage in the centre of the village overlooking St Thomas's Church. I wonder how many of my forebears prayed in the church and are buried in the graveyard?
It's hard to believe that Winchelsea, now 11.2 miles from the sea, was once a thriving sea port in the 14th & 15th centuries and had a population of 6000 inhabitants. The silting up of the harbour due to coastal erosion, the Black Death and centuries of skirmishes by the French army led to its ultimate decline.
There are still signs of that prosperous past with some fine old medieval buildings, several of its original stone town gates which you still drive through and the lovely old St Thomas's Church. A landmark in the town centre is the 18th century New Inn pub, where we enjoyed a delicious dinner and I have stayed on past visits.
Apart from staying in Winchelsea, the other highlight of the week was a visit to Great Dixter House and Gardens. I had only just arrived there three years ago when the call went out from the Australian Government for all travellers abroad to return home due to the rapid spread of a new virus call Covid-19.
I have been a regular visitor to Great Dixter for the past 15 years, many of those spent at a week long 'Symposium on the Art of Gardening' led by head gardener and now friend, Fergus Garrett. Great Dixter is where I met Linda and other good American gardening friends.
Fergus kindly invited us to spend our last night in Sussex at Great Dixter House - a great privilege. The garden is looking spectacular, filled to the brim with colour and exuberant plantings and as I like to call it - 'a cottage garden on steroids'.
Another great local garden always worth a visit is the world renowned Sissinghurst Castle Gardens, the creation of Vita Sackville-West and Harold Nicolson.
Now in the hands of the National Trust, I have visited this garden for decades and have seen a few changes in that time. The greatest change this time was the Delos Garden, originally created in the 1930s by Vita and Harold following trips to the Greek Isles. Following years of neglect, Dan Pearson has reimagined Vita and Harold's original vision for the garden with great effect.
My time in East Sussex has brought to a close my month-long trip over to England and France and what better way to finish. It has been a wonderful holiday filled with so many highlights including the Coronation, London theatre, flower shows, great gardens, good food, fantastic weather and catching up with so many old friends. Now ... where will my next adventure take me?
