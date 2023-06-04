Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Garden Clubs of Australia's George Hoad visits East Essex

By George Hoad Am
June 5 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
George Hoad's final stop was East Essex, home of the Hoad forebears. Picture supplied
George Hoad's final stop was East Essex, home of the Hoad forebears. Picture supplied

Arriving in Winchelsea, a little village in East Sussex, for the last leg of my trip was in many ways a 'homecoming'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.