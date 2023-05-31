MIDCOAST Council has started preliminary negotiations with Taree Leagues and Sports Club to buy the Jack Neal Oval.
The matter was discussed by the leagues club board this week. But, club chief executive Greg Manning warned this is the beginning of what will be a long process.
"We're at incubator stage,'' Mr Manning said
Council's executive manager community spaces, Dan Aldridge said an approach was made to the club 12 months ago regarding the ground.
However, Mr Aldridge agreed the sale won't be decided in the short term.
He said council has been in discussion with the State and federal governments for funding to improve facilities at the oval should the deal be sealed.
"We're led to believe we'll be able to pick up some grant funding in a short amount of time to improve the amenities at the ground,'' he said.
"Everyone is aware the amenities aren't real wonderful - and that's probably being kind. We have plans for dual change rooms for home and away teams plus a bit of a grandstand and undercover area.
Mr Aldridge said the Neal Oval would be linked into the Taree Recreation Ground precinct.
"This would be our area for major events. Potentially it would be the area used for finals for anything from touch football to football and the rugby codes,'' he said.
"This would be the missing link - the jewel in the crown.''
Mr Aldridge said Taree City Bulls Rugby League Club would remain the principal tenants.
The club currently has a lease with the leagues club and has carried out minor improvements at the ground in recent years.
"This is not about kicking sporting clubs out,'' Mr Aldridge said.
"There is no intent to move the Bulls away from that facility.''
He added that council has spoken to Taree City Bulls president Nigel Wallis. Council will now look have further discussions with the club.
"We're trying to get a sporting facility that is used by the public. We have a capacity to look after that field and improve the amenity by getting grant funding,'' he said.
Mr Aldridge said the potential deal with the leagues club could also involve a land swap.
The former Greater Taree City Council had protracted talks with the then leagues club board earlier this century regarding a land swap that would have resulted in council taking over the oval. However, nothing was finalised and the club retained the ground, before signing the lease with Taree City Bulls.
Mr Aldridge wouldn't reveal how much council is prepared to pay for the complex.
"We have done land evaluations on the ground,'' he said.
"Now we'll talk with the club's board.''
TAREE Leagues and Sports Club chief executive Greg Manning said the possible sale of the Jack Neal Oval to MidCoast Council is 'far, far away.' (
The matter was on the agenda for a board meeting of the club this week.
However, Mr Manning said it won't be decision made in the short-term.
"It has a long way to go yet. I'd like to say yay, nay or whatever, but I can't at this early stage,'' Mr Manning said.
"There's land evaluations that have to be done. We also have to consider what's best for us and the (Taree City) Bulls.
"The Bulls have a lease with us at the moment for the ground. There's a lot to go through and consider. That includes legal matters.''
Mr Manning said the final call on the proposal would have to be made by the leagues club members.
"We'd have to put everything to them,'' he said.
"We'd need to call a special meeting. Basically the board would make a decision and that would be put forward to the members and everything explained to them.
"But the members would have to agree. It would be the same as an amalgamation of a club. The members make the decision.''
The Jack Neal Oval (previously Group Three Leagues Ground) was once owned by Group Three Rugby League. It has been in play since 1966.
It's understood the group agreed to sign over the ground to the leagues club following a meeting held in the early 1970s. The club was then located in Chatham Avenue, where Taree Medical Centre is now situated and traded as the Group Three Leagues Club.
The leagues club moved to its current location next to the Neal ground in 1977 and until the lease was signed with Taree City Bulls around 2010 the club funded all maintenance at the ground. As the ground was privately owned it did not fit the criteria for government funding.
A former club president once told the Times the costs associated with running the ground were a 'millstone' on club finances.
Until 2002 the Neal Oval was the headquarters of Group Three Rugby League and all semi-finals and grand finals were played there. There hasn't been a Group Three grand final played there since 2007.
The then Member for Myall Lakes, Stephen Bromhead, secured some funding for the ground about 10 years ago to replace internal fencing and seat, improve lighting and install an electronic scoreboard.
