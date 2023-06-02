TO borrow from the ALP's successful federal election campaign slogan of 1972, It's Time for the Old Bar Clams in the Lower North Coast Rugby Union competition.
The Clams start the second round against Wallamba at Gloucester tomorrow.
They've been big improvers this year and have been competitive in all matches apart from a 40-5 loss to Manning Ratz. However, captain Phil Koch stressed that if the Clams are going to play finals football for the first time since 2012 winning has to start from this weekend.
"It's time to get a game over the line,'' Koch said.
"A couple of bonus point losses mean we're still in touch with the pack. But we need wins.''
Wallamba beat the Clams 13-10 at Nabiac in the opening round where a lack of a goal kicker was costly for Old Bar.
The Clams led Forster 6-3 at the break last weekend in what was a dour affair before the Dolphins emerged 13-6 winners. The Clams banged over two penalty goals last week - their best effort in this department all year.
"Our goal kicking has improved, but it's still something we're working on,'' Koch said.
The Clams expect to be close to full strength.
"We do have a couple out, but we have depth this year,'' Koch said.
Wallamba, the defending premiers, struggled through the first round with only the one win.
This will be the first of three games Old Bar will take to Gloucester this year. The Clams are matched with Gloucester's women's 10s side in the draw as Old Bar doesn't field a team in this competition.
"Gloucester's playing some great rugby and are unbeaten,'' Koch said.
"They're supporting us, we we're happy to take three games over there to support them.''
Old Bar's had some epic bus trips home from Gloucester over the years in the days when the Cockies fielded a team in the men's competition.
"We have a bus booked for this weekend...we're looking forward to it,'' Koch said.
Forster host competition leaders Wauchope Thunder in the other game, with the Manning Ratz sitting out the weekend with the bye.
There'll be no rugby on the June long weekend.
