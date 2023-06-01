Wanted Taree man arrested

A 37-year-old Taree man will face court in July following his arrest last week.
Police were patrolling Barton Street, Taree at about 11.30pm Friday, May 26 when they saw a man they allege was wanted for warrant and property offences.
Police say the man attempted to enter a residence in Hughes Street but was stopped, placed under arrest, and conveyed to Taree Police Station. He was charged as a result of the existence of a first instance warrant, break enter and steal, and assault.
He has been refused bail to appear at Taree Local Court on July 11.
