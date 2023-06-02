Manning River Times
Taree Film Society presents Broker, directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda

June 2 2023 - 3:00pm
A masterful examination of personal connection
Taree Film Society screens the wonderful Broker (M) at 6.30pm this coming Monday, June 5 at Fay's Twin Cinema.

Local News

