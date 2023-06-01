CHRISTINE George has regained the Taree women's golf championship following the third and final round played this week.
George led from the opening week and finished with 253, clear of defending champion Cindy Googh on 258. Googh recovered from a horror first round when she was nine shots off the pace.
A three-way playoff between Margaret Wynter and Catherine Andrews was required to decide division two. Both finished the three rounds on 306, with Wynter prevailing in the playoff.
Merle Wright is the division three champion, finishing with 336 ahead of Julie Foster on 339.
Linda Sinclair (219) is the A-grade net champion with Donna Warren (231 countback) the runner up. Pat Kristiansen claimed the B-grade net on 219 from Judy Davy on 229.
C-grade net went to Pauline Mackintosh with 222 from Margaret Hinton (236).
