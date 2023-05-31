Contra flow in place on the Pacific Highway in Boolambayte

Southbound motorists can now pass the scene of a truck and car crash on the Pacific Highway at Boolambayte, north of Bulahdelah.
The Pacific Highway had been closed southbound due to the crash near Squires Hill Road early this morning Thursday (June 1)
There is now one lane open in each direction on the northbound side of the road under contra flow.
Traffic is very heavy in both directions, so motorists are advised to allow extra travel time and expect delays.
Motorists should also exercise caution.
Emergency services and traffic crews remain at the site.
For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW app.
THURSDAY 6AM: The Pacific Highway is closed southbound due to a truck and car crash at Boolambayte (north of Bulahdelah). The truck is on fire on the highway near Squires Hill Road. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and can use Wootton Way instead. Emergency services are on site and traffic crews are attending.
