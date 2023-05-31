Manning River Times
Home/News

Crash closes Pacific Highway at Boolambayte

Updated June 1 2023 - 8:32am, first published 8:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Contra flow in place on the Pacific Highway in Boolambayte
Contra flow in place on the Pacific Highway in Boolambayte

Southbound motorists can now pass the scene of a truck and car crash on the Pacific Highway at Boolambayte, north of Bulahdelah.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.