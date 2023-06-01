WINGHAM'S Maitlan Brown is a member of the Australia A women's cricket side to play in three T20s as well as three 50-over fixtures in England, running concurrently to the Ashes series.
Additionally, Australia and England will each play a three-day warm-up against England A and Australia A in preparation for the Test match at Trent Bridge beginning on June 22.
Australia's squad for the one-day series against Ireland is set to be announced at the conclusion of the Women's Ashes Test in Nottingham.
Brown, 25, is one of three Sydney Sixers players in the Australia A squad.
While she has regularly been a member of Australia A squad as well as an extended Australian squad, Brown, an opening bowler and punishing lower order batter, has yet to make her full international debut.
She will resume pre-season training the Sydney Sixers after returning from the UK.
Brown was back home briefly last October as part of Cricket NSW's Country Blitz.
