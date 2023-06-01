Manning River Times
Maitlan Brown named in Australia A team for UK tour

June 1 2023 - 3:00pm
Maitlan Brown speaking at Wingham Brush Public School last year.
WINGHAM'S Maitlan Brown is a member of the Australia A women's cricket side to play in three T20s as well as three 50-over fixtures in England, running concurrently to the Ashes series.

