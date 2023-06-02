TAREE City are preparing for three successive games that could be Group Three Rugby League season defining.
The Bulls meet Wauchope at Taree on Saturday followed by Macleay Valley, also at the Jack Neal Oval on Sunday, June 18 (after the long weekend bye), then Port Sharks on Saturday, June 25 at Port Macquarie.
Captain-coach Christian Hazard said all three teams are contenders for the top five this year. With Old Bar and Port City virtually assured of the first two places the Bulls, Wingham, Blues, Mustangs and Sharks are chasing the remaining three spots. Unless there's a dramatic change of fortune Forster-Tuncurry won't be contenders while Wauchope has some work to do.
"We need to start a little run here before we meet the harder teams again,'' Hazard said.
"Hopefully we can pinch at least two of these games.''
The Bulls were smashed 64-4 by Old Bar last Saturday at Old Bar, however, had more than half their side looking on from the sideline due to injury.
"Everyone should be back for this week,'' Hazard said.
"Or they better be.''
Hazard was among those who were out for the game against Old Bar.
Saturday's game will be Taree's second at home this year and this means they will be at the Neal Oval more regularly in the second round leading into the finals.
Going into this weekend Port Sharks and Macleay Valley sit on 6 points with Wingham and Taree City on 4.
The Blues have yet to post a win but have been competitive in most games. They were beaten 32-18 by Port Sharks last Saturday.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
