Taree Probus Club members have recently returned from a week away in North Haven.
They travelled there on Monday morning, accessing cabins or vans and on Monday evening they met at the camp kitchen for happy hour and barbecue dinner, and a pleasant evening of bingo and conversation.
Tuesday morning they walked up to the beach cafe for breakfast, before heading to Port Macquarie Koala Hospital for a guided tour. Members learned about the care of injured or found koalas. Each animal is identified by area found and the name of the rescuer.
They have koalas that are unable to be released back into the wild due to their injuries, or there being no family or colony where they were found, and these are in permanent care at the hospital. They also have an operating theatre suitable for a major hospital.
A team of volunteers harvest the leaves from their own off site forests as fresh leaves are required twice daily. A most enjoyable morning, followed by lunch in Port, an afternoon of free time, with happy hour and dinner at Bonny Hills Tavern.
The members had an enjoyable and relaxing boat cruise up the Hastings River, with lunch on board, followed by happy hour and dinner at the Laurieton Services Club.
Thursday morning games were organised at the campground, then there was a short drive to North Brother to observe the view over the Camden Haven, with happy hour and shared dinner in the camp kitchen, and trivia questions to finish the activities for the week.
Recent guest speakers, David Freeman who spoke about lighthouses, an interest he has had since a young boy, as his family moved regularly. There is 25,760 kilometres of coastline, there are 350 lighthouses, the first was built in 1793 and the last was built in Tasmania in 1996. All have red panels that face the ocean, as that is the most identifiable colour when viewed from the ocean. Four are square, Green Cape at Eden is hexagonal, all others are round.
All are now automated, each had its own flash sequence for identification, now all GPS identifiable. The height of a structure was determined by the topography of the land - flat land, short structure, rugged coastline, tall. All materials were carried in a slow process, stone was quarried from the area, steel and other materials were bought from Scotland or England.
David was introduced by Jack May and thanked by Jim Stacey.
Our latest guest speaker, Heather McLaughlin, spoke on "Doing Things Better". Heather grew up in Taree where her grandfather, Jack had a street named after him, McLaughlin Avenue. She moved away to study teaching in music and returned to retire in 2016.
Some 20 years ago she wanted to "give back" to the community in appreciation for the life she had. She organised fundraising concerts for Oxfam, and sponsored children. The book "The End of Poverty" led her to the plight of Bangladesh, one of the poorest nations on earth in the 1990s, which has become a self sufficient country today.
Heather based her talk on "Effective Altruism", a 'bang for your buck' feeling of giving to organisations where 100 per cent of donations gives most benefit to do things better. A book by Peter Singer, "The Life you Can Save" covered topics like malaria prevention, deworming children (50 cents a year), provide light globes or solar lights, clean water and personal toilet facilities.
Heather went on to describe Microcredit lending and the Kiva lending team, and how a $25 loan can change a life. With our assistance we loaned $25 to "Joan", which will be repaid to Heather via Kiva office in America, having had no issues with money not being repaid.
Heather was introduced by Jim Stacey and thanked by John Ward for her contribution to our mornings program.
Our next general meeting is to be held on Tuesday, June 20, at Taree Railway Institute Bowling Club from 9.30am We would warmly welcome any retired men to come and join with us and hear from another interesting speaker, and to experience what Probus has to offer.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.