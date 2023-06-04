Recent guest speakers, David Freeman who spoke about lighthouses, an interest he has had since a young boy, as his family moved regularly. There is 25,760 kilometres of coastline, there are 350 lighthouses, the first was built in 1793 and the last was built in Tasmania in 1996. All have red panels that face the ocean, as that is the most identifiable colour when viewed from the ocean. Four are square, Green Cape at Eden is hexagonal, all others are round.

