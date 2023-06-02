THE Forster-Tuncurry based Southern United remain confident of fielding three teams should the club gain admission into the Newcastle League Zone 1 football competition next year.
The Ospreys gained admission into zone 2 this year and have been the dominant side in first grade. After seven matches Southern remain unbeaten and has opened a five point gap on the field. The Ospreys have scored 25 goals and only conceded two. Southern sits in second place in reserve grade.
"If we finish on top of the regular season table, regardless of finals matches, we will be promoted,'' Southern coach Jonathon Newman said.
"As things stand to go up to Zone League 1, we would have to field three sides. The review of zone football currently taking place in Newcastle may see the third team requirement scrapped, but if it's still a requirement then it's one we would have to meet.''
Newman pointed out that the Ospreys already have a squad of 38 - enough to fill three teams.
Tuncurry-Forster and Great Lakes United play in the Football Mid North Coast Southern men's competition this season, with Tuncurry-Forster fielding two sides. Tuncurry-Forster Gold leads the competition by a point to Wingham and Great Lakes United. Tuncurry-Forster Black is sixth.
"We discussed a third side for SUFC with Great Lakes and Tuncurry before this season started,'' Newman continued.
"Both were very supportive, but we would have been fielding a third team in the same competition as those two clubs this season, we decided not to pursue it for 2023.''
Football Mid North Coast launched the Zone Premier League (ZPL) this year following the demise of the Coastal Premier League last November. Five clubs nominated for 2023, all from the Hastings-Macleay.
RELATED: Zone looks for southern presence
Zone president Lance Fletcher told the Times he was confident the Forster-Tuncurry area would eventually represented in the ZPL as early as next year.
He was also hopeful of a Manning club - either Wingham or Taree Wildcats - being involved. The Wildcats previously played in the Coastal Premier League and before that the FMNC Premier League. Taree dropped back to the one-grade southern league for this year.
Taree president Shannon Hall said the Wildcats would make a decision in November whether to apply for admission in the ZPL in 2024.
The Wildcats sit in 10th spot in the southern league with one win from six outings.
"We lost a few players to other clubs this year,'' Hall said.
"We're confident we'll get them back if we join the zone league. We'd probably need 28 players for the league and we should be able to get that many.''
