Manning River Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Southern United's promotion in Newcastle could have ramifications on Zone Premier League

MM
By Mick McDonald
June 2 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wingham's Dean Whitlam looks to set up an attacking raid during the Southern League clash against Wallamba at Wingham. Wingham won 10-0.
Wingham's Dean Whitlam looks to set up an attacking raid during the Southern League clash against Wallamba at Wingham. Wingham won 10-0.

THE Forster-Tuncurry based Southern United remain confident of fielding three teams should the club gain admission into the Newcastle League Zone 1 football competition next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.