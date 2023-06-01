OLD Bar co-captain-coach Mick Henry believes the Pirates can go a long way to securing the minor premiership by beating fellow front runners Port City in the Group Three Rugby League match of the season at Port Macquarie on Sunday.
These sides met in last year's grand final at Old Bar, where the Breakers prevailed after trailing early in the second half. The Pirates and Breakers have been dominant this year and are unbeaten going into Sunday.
"We're not looking too far ahead, but we do have the Breakers at home next round, so it would be a big step (to the minor premiership) if we can beat them on Sunday,'' Henry said.
"We still have Wingham and the Sharks to worry about until then, but our end goal is to finish in the top three to give us a chance to host the major semi or grand final.
"We're poised for that at the moment.''
Both sides go into Sunday on the back of fairly light engagements last weekend. The Pirates flattened an understrength Taree 60-4 at Old Bar while the Breakers thrashed struggling Forster-Tuncurry 60-0 at Port.
Old Bar co-captain-coach Jordan Worboys said after the clash with Taree that the easy win wasn't the best preparation for the Breakers.
"It would have been nice to have a tougher game heading into this one,'' Henry agreed.
"But on the bright side it was easier physicality wise, so we'll take the good with the bad.''
The Pirates will be without utility forward James Handford this weekend but otherwise will be at full strength.
"There's a lot to prove this weekend,'' Henry continued.
"The Breakers are putting sides away with pretty similar manner to what we are. We know they'll be strong.''
Henry said the Pirates have more strike in the backs this year with centre Shane Nigel and wingers Simon Wise and Emanuel Soli in particular in strong form.
"We know we can score tries,'' Henry said.
"But we do have to nullify their forwards because they have a good backline as well - they've bought a few outside backs and their five-eighth is pretty handy.
"But it we can get on top in the forwards it means their backs won't get as much chance to move.''
The Pirates have played without a consistent goal kicker this year. While it hasn't made any difference in previous matches it could be a crucial factor this weekend. Kurt Lewis landed eight goals against the Bulls although most were from handy positions. Lewis will be the first-up kicker on Sunday.
While Henry said the disappointment of losing last year's grand final will never go away, he added it's time to move on.
"We can't do anything about last year now,'' he said.
"But we can about this year.''
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
