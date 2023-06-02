Life-saving training for Lansdowne students

Lansdowne Public School students in Years 3 - 6 will be participating in CPR training on Wednesday, June 7.
This training is conducted by the NSW School CPR Program. Students are taught the basics of CPR.
Upper Lansdowne School students will also be joining them to participate in the program.
Life Education Healthy Harold will be visiting the school on Wednesday, June 14.
Students will be participating in the Premier's Spelling Bee this year. To select the finalists who will represent their school in the regional spelling bee , a school spelling bee will be held on Tuesday, June 27.
The school would also like to know who will be starting Kindergarten in 2024. If you know of any children in our community that will be beginning school next year, please ask them to contact the school on 6556 7147. Their Little Learners Kindergarten Transition Program will begin in Term 3. Enrolment forms can be completed now online through the school website.
Thanks to our wonderful community, the Upper Lansdowne Social Craft Group's Biggest Morning Tea for the Cancer Council was a fantastic success.
It was an amazing effort by the ladies of the group, and a few hubbies, who helped to make the preparation, food prep, "manning" the raffles, the trash and treasure tables, competitions, the cushion display and finally, the clean-up, such a great team and community building exercise. It was all very much appreciated.
The total monies raised was $1500.
Prize winners were Ann Payne, Sue Wilson-Elswood, Ann Gilbert, Shirley Hardes, John Lauder and Helen Chaffey. The trivia guessing competition was won by Kerrie Cotton, prize re-donated, teabags in teapot guessing competition was won by Dorothy Green, and teacup guessing competition, Maria Arrowsmith.
The Coopernook Op Shop knows that the colder weather has arrived with colder days and nights. That is why they have a large display of sweaters, soft socks, cozy winter clothing, shoes, mittens, beanies, jackets, pants, etc. They also have kitchen wares great for cooking warm winter soups and meal, mugs and cups for hot cocoa or tea, and a whole lot more.
They are open every Wednesday, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 9am to 2pm at 4 Petrie Street, Coopernook.
The Lansdowne Community Hall has had security lights and cameras installed. The hall managers applied for a grant through Foundation for Rural Regional Renewal (FRR) Strengthening Rural Communities Grant and were fortunate to have the full cost of the purchase and labour to have them installed.
The next Lansdowne Open Music Day will be held on Sunday, June 25 at the Lansdowne hall. Doors open at 10am. Gold coin donation entry. Sausage and steak sandwiches and tea, coffee and cake and cold drinks available for sale. Phone Jenny on 0431347772 for further information.
The next Lansdowne Community Hall Market will be held on Saturday, July 29. Phone 6556 7146 for bookings and information.
Coopernook Soulfest 2023 is looking like it has a lot to offer for everyone young and older.
There's great local market stalls, music by The Possum Scratchers, Matty Zarb and Scott Greenaway, barbecue, Wild Fig Coffee, cakes and hearty soup, Chim Young Thai, and a cake stall.
Kids activities include free facepainting and an animal nursery, creative beading, wand and a ribbon and workshop. Go along and join them for a great day on the first Saturday of the July school holidays (July 1).
