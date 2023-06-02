Manning River Times
Lansdowne Valley news with Margaret Haddon

By Margaret Haddon
June 2 2023 - 10:00am
Life-saving training for Lansdowne students
Lansdowne Public School students in Years 3 - 6 will be participating in CPR training on Wednesday, June 7.

