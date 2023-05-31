Sinfonia Mid North Coast, our own community orchestra, has been rehearsing in preparation for its first concert series for 2023.
Musical Director, conductor and arranger, Iain Pole, has put together a program titled Let's Dance, which includes some works new to the orchestra and some well known audience favourites.
The dance journey starts with some time travel to 16th century Belgium with seven dances that were popular at that time from a collection Danserye by Susato.
Sinfonia will also perform famous dance movements from Bach, Haydn and Tchaikovsky, a rumba, a tango and a set of colourful Rumanian folksongs. Johann Strauss' beloved Emperor Waltz will leave the audience swirling home in three-four time.
In order to support local young musicians, Sinfonia awards a scholarship each year from its Quaver Fund, allowing the awardee to invest in their career in music and perform with Sinfonia.
"Our 2023 winner is Port Macquarie violinist Alex French, so it is our great pleasure to welcome her as part of this Sinfonia season," Sinfonia president Ian Carr said.
The concert series starts on Sunday, June 18 at Port Macquarie Baptist Church, followed by concerts at St John's Anglican Church, Taree, on Saturday, June 24 and at Tuncurry Memorial Hall on Sunday, June 25.
All concerts commence at 2pm. Tickets are available online at www.trybooking.com/eventlist/sinfoniamnc and at the door. Children under 16 are admitted free.
Sinfonia draws its players from all around the regions of the Mid Coast, Hastings, Camden Haven and Gloucester areas. With a current playing membership of more than 30 people, from youths to seniors, the orchestra welcomes amateur and student musicians, as well as music teachers seeking the opportunity to rehearse and perform locally with a full orchestra.
Sinfonia is committed to bringing live orchestral music to the whole region and increasing the opportunities for music performance, learning and experience for local musicians.
For more information visit www.sinfoniamnc.com.au.
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.