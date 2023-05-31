Manning River Times
Community orchestra Sinfonia Mid North Coast first concert series for 2023

May 31 2023 - 12:00pm
Sinfonia will perform at St John's Anglican Church, Taree on June 24. Picture supplied
Sinfonia Mid North Coast, our own community orchestra, has been rehearsing in preparation for its first concert series for 2023.

