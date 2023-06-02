WINGHAM's had a lot of luck in this year's Group Three Rugby League competition.
Unfortunately, as captain-coach Mitch Collins noted, it's generally been bad.
The Tigers face Port Sharks on Sunday at Wingham. Wingham added to the club's already extensive list of injured players last weekend when utility Michael Rees succumbed to a knee problem.
"Shearer (Rees) looks like he'll be out for four weeks,'' Collins said.
He'll join other long term injured players Tim Bridge (ankle), Fletcher Lewis (knee), Blake Fraser (shoulder) and Nathan Campbell (Achilles). Campbell aggravated his injury playing for North Coast earlier this season.
He attempted a comeback against Macleay Valley last weekend but lasted just two minutes. Collins admits he doesn't know when or if Campbell will return.
"He's out for at least another month,'' he said.
The Tigers had problems with injuries last season but Collins said if anything, it's more dire this year.
RELATED: Jett powers to North Coast award
"We signed some quality players for this season. Tim Bridge was going to be our main strike in the backs, but we lost him in the first game,'' Collins said.
"We seem to lose players every week - and they're all long term injuries. Our depth is pretty good this year, but it's getting tested.''
He hopes JJ Gibson will have recovered sufficiently to return on a wing for Rees on Sunday.
Collins added that whatever the combination Wingham puts on the park on Sunday, one facet must improve - ball control.
"We're completing at 40 to 50 per cent and that's just not good enough,'' he said.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.