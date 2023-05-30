A TEAM of 17 from Taree Torpedoes contested the Swimming North Coast Short Course Championships at Forster.
Six were at a championship event for the first time. Results were merged with the meet held simultaneously at Evans Head to give overall results for the North Coast Region.
Taree swimmers competed in 77 individual events and recorded 41 personal best times with swimmers recording times of up to 20 seconds faster from their entry times exceeding their expectations
Amaya Cross was the 13 years girls champion, winning gold medals in 50 breaststroke, 100 breaststroke, 200m breaststroke 200m individual medley and 100 butterfly. She claimed a silver medal in 100 freestyle and bronze in the 50m freestyle and 50 backstroke.
Lauren Oberg claimed bronze medals in 50 and 100m breaststroke.
Lucas Weiley won a silver medal in 200 breaststroke.
