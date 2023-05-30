Manning River Times
Manning Valley Anglican College marks National Reconciliation Week with a Sea of Hands

May 30 2023 - 8:00pm
Students at Manning Valley Anglican College showed respect to the traditional custodians of the Biripi land the school stands on with a Sea of Hands.

