Recognising the champions of mental health

The well-being and mental health of Australians have been significantly impacted by the mounting pressures they have faced in recent years. It is crucial that we acknowledge and address the hardships our communities are enduring.
Amidst these challenges, there is a dedicated army of individuals working tirelessly to improve mental well-being. The Australian Mental Health Prize, established by UNSW Sydney, aims to honour those making ground-breaking contributions in advocacy, research, and community service.
Nominations are now open, and we strongly encourage individuals from every corner of Australia to join us in paying tribute to the mental health heroes in their communities. Whether it be a researcher shedding light on innovative treatments, an advocate fighting for policy change, or a community service provider making a tangible impact, their efforts deserve recognition.
To nominate someone for the Australian Mental Health Prize, please visit www.australianmentalhealthprize.org.au. Submissions close on July 17.
Let us unite as a nation to honour those making a profound difference in the lives of others. Together, we can foster a society that values mental health and provides support to those in need.
Sincerely,
