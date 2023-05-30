Manning River Times
Home/Comment/Opinion

Australian Mental Health Prize nominations now open

By Lucy Brogden Am and Allan Fels
May 31 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Recognising the champions of mental health
Recognising the champions of mental health

The well-being and mental health of Australians have been significantly impacted by the mounting pressures they have faced in recent years. It is crucial that we acknowledge and address the hardships our communities are enduring.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.