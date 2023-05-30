Manning River Times
Home/News
Police

Police News

Updated May 30 2023 - 4:36pm, first published 2:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police appeal to help locate missing man
Police appeal to help locate missing man

Manning Great Lakes Police District officers are appealing for assistance from the public to help locate a man who has past links to the Wootton area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.