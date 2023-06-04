Gloucester Markets will be hosting some special guests of the automotive variety over the June long weekend when the Morgan Owners Club of Australia rolls into town.
The club has responded to an invitation from Gloucester Business Chamber, with more than 20 of the iconic sports cars on display at the markets to be held on Saturday, June 10.
Nationally, the club lists about 300 members, all devotees of the hand-built machines that harken back to the old-world charm of previous eras.
It is a love affair that continues over the decades for owners like Morgan Owners Club captain, Lachlan May, whose cherished 1985 Plus 8 remains a prized possession.
"I've wanted a Morgan ever since I was about 20," Lachlan said.
"I got the cap back then but I only got the car about three years ago."
Originally constructed as a three-wheeled vehicle in order to get around the road tax of the time, the company switched predominantly to a four-wheeled design when the tax was removed.
In 1968 the company upped the car's performance when it replaced the existing four cylinder motor with a V8 version for its Plus 8 model, at the time making them the fastest production car in Europe, beating the likes of Porsche, Ferrari and Lamborghini.
For Morgan owners, the thrill of driving the open sports cars is something that can't be replaced.
"They're a driver's car, they're manual, you can feel the road, you're down close to the road, they handle well, it's just good fun to drive them," Lachlan said.
"They look pretty attractive and there's the element that no two Morgans are the same, they're hand-built and they're just sort of fascinating."
Don't miss the opportunity to witness this slice of automotive history at Gloucester Mega Markets on Saturday, June 10.
