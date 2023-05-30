WINGHAM have more injury concerns and now face a must-win game against Port Macquarie in Group Three Rugby League.
The Tigers dropped a third consecutive game when upset 18-12 by Macleay Valley at Kempsey. Wingham led 12-0 at halftime.
Campbell was playing his first club game for the season as he has been troubled by an Achilles tendon problem sustained during the representative matches. He last just two minutes against the Mustangs and captain-coach Mitch Collins isn't sure when or if Campbell will play again.
Collins was also critical of a couple of refereeing decisions that went against his side and described the first try the Mustangs scored in the second half as 'controversial.'
"But again, we dropped too much ball,'' Collins lamented.
"We were close to perfect in the first half but terrible in the second.''
The Tigers were expected to be among the front runners this year. Collins said they now have to get back on track against the Sharks at Wingham on Sunday.
"This is shaping as a must win for us,'' Collins said.
Prop Shannon Martin was by far their best against the Mustangs while lock Brannon Murray tried hard.
