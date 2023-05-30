Manning River Times
Tigers upset by Macleay Valley at Kempsey

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated May 30 2023 - 11:20am, first published 10:53am
Utility player Michael Rees is the latest addition to Wingham's lengthy list of injured players.
WINGHAM have more injury concerns and now face a must-win game against Port Macquarie in Group Three Rugby League.

MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

