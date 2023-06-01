Congratulations to the ladies and helpers of Taree Quota Club on a wonderful "Biggest Morning Tea" for the Cancer Council held at St John's Church Hall last Thursday morning, May 25, when it was a 'full house'.
I attended with my Aunt Gwen Greaves and also cousin Di Greaves (a member of Quota) and cousin Helen Cox and her husband Jeff. We had a great time and I caught up with a number of friends I hadn't seen in a long time over the morning.
The feature of the morning and later at an afternoon tea session, was the display of the exquisite and delicate needlework creations of long time Quota member, Mrs Lillian Else from Cundletown.
I believe the day, which included a raffle and a trading table, was very successful for the very worthy work of the Cancer Council.
John and I joined a number of other folk in the Wingham Memorial Services Club Park View Room on Saturday evening to listen to the music talents of Pixie Jenkins on the fiddle, before he introduced up and coming performer and CMAA Golden Guitar Winner Angus Gill before he heads off to Nashville USA to show his style over there.
During the event hubby John had set up small cake and candle, which I shared with fellow attendee Loretta Joyce who was celebrating her birthday a day before me, and Pixie and the crowd sang Happy Birthday to us as we blew out the candle. Another good night was enjoyed by all.
Many thanks to my family and many friends who wished me Happy Birthday last Sunday, with phone calls, cards and in person.
My day started off with phone calls from my brother John in Queensland followed by our bridesmaid Margaret, also residing in Queensland, my Aunt Gwen in Taree and they were followed by calls from son Andrew and family then daughter Fiona, all in Queensland. Then it was out for dinner at Wingham Services Club where local friends wished me a happy birthday.
Family members and friends, including a number from St Luke's Anglican Church Tinonee, gathered at St John's Anglican Church, Taree on Monday afternoon , May 29 to pay their respect at the memorial service for the late Sue Blunt ,who passed away on May 18, just three days short of her 74th birthday, after a long and very brave battle with cancer.
Sue's service was conducted by Rev Natalie Quince with family tributes being paid by her daughters Kim and Lisa, Bible readings by grandsons Jonah and Thomas, followed by prayers by son Ben and a beautiful poem Life is but a Weaving read by husband Wayne.
Sue was a beautiful Christian person, loved her family and giving her life to help others in need. May she rest in peace with her Heavenly Father.
Finally MidCoast Council workers have done something about the potholed stretch of dirt road below the Tinonee Public School block. It has been in a bad way since our last flood and it is hoped that it will be sealed soon rather than later, as it is the only stretch of dirt road in our township.
We still need some major upgrade of the Tinonee/Wingham road just on the way out of Tinonee. The potholes are not getting any better and only deeper.
