Manning River Times
Home/News

Weekly news from the village of Tinonee

By Pam Muxlow
Updated June 1 2023 - 12:00pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The display of exquisite crochet and embroidery by Quota member Lillian Else. Picture by Pam Muxlow
The display of exquisite crochet and embroidery by Quota member Lillian Else. Picture by Pam Muxlow

Biggest Morning Tea

Congratulations to the ladies and helpers of Taree Quota Club on a wonderful "Biggest Morning Tea" for the Cancer Council held at St John's Church Hall last Thursday morning, May 25, when it was a 'full house'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.